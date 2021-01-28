Vidant expands locations for vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Vidant Health is giving people in rural areas another opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Vidant’s clinics in Tarboro, Wallace, and Wilson are getting the green light to vaccinate. Each location will give around 50 shots a day.

Vidant Health’s CEO, Dr. Michael Waldrum says they’re still figuring out how to get the vaccine to everyone. “This is the largest mass vaccination effort, ever.”

Waldrum goes on to say, “The philosophy is the same as the mass vaccination facility, that if we have supply, we’ll let that community know.”

Before heading over to one of the locations you’ll need to make an appointment.

Vidant says appointments for vaccines at those clinics started Monday.

