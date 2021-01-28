UCF hands ECU women sixth straight loss, 52-47

ORLANDO, Fla. (WITN) — UCF handed the ECU women’s basketball team its sixth straight loss, 52-47, Wednesday night inside Addition Financial Arena.

The Lady Pirates (5-9, 3-6 AAC) have yet to win in 2021, while the Lady Knights won their fourth straight game to improve to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/27/womens-basketball-ucf-edges-east-carolina-52-47.aspx

Maddie Moore, the ECU junior and Charlotte transfer, scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in defeat.

Next up, ECU hosts Tulsa inside Minges Coliseum at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30.

