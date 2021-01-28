Thousands start snowy Thursday without power in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City early Thursday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, it was first reported just before 2:30 a.m. because of a damaged power line. Power is expected to be restored some time between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m.

Dominion Energy says more than 70 people are without power near Ahoskie in Hertford County. That outage is expected to be restored by 6:00 a.m.

