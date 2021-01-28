Advertisement

Thousands start snowy Thursday without power in Carteret County

Duke Energy says most of the outages are in Morehead City
About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City early Thursday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, it was first reported just before 2:30 a.m. because of a damaged power line. Power is expected to be restored some time between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m.

Dominion Energy says more than 70 people are without power near Ahoskie in Hertford County. That outage is expected to be restored by 6:00 a.m.

