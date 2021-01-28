Sheriff: Ex-deputy arrested, charged after 4-hour standoff

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) - Officials say a former North Carolina deputy accused of assaulting his wife was arrested after a four-hour standoff with authorities.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting to serve Brad Woodlief with a warrant and a restraining order Wednesday night when he threatened authorities and refused to leave his home.

The sheriff’s office says deputies believed Woodlief was armed and later, a Tactical Response Team used tear gas to end the standoff.

Woodlief’s charges include second-degree kidnapping. It’s unclear whether Woodlief has an attorney. Authorities say Woodlief was a Wake County deputy under a previous administration.

