Several crashes reported on Southwest Greenville Bypass

(KKTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says there have been several crashes reported on the Southwest Greenville Bypass Thursday morning.

Troopers say no one was hurt in any of the crashes, but weather likely played a factor.

Officials are reminding drivers to take it slow on the roads as the snow continues to fall, especially on overpasses and bridges.

