Schools continue remote learning in preparation for snow

(Sara Cline | AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -With winter weather a possibility overnight some local school systems are making plans for remote learning Thursday.

In Lenoir and Beaufort Counties students will have remote learning days Thursday.

Wednesdays are always remote days in both districts, so that means most students already have their tablets and computers at home with them.

Patrick Holmes with Lenoir County Schools says there’s plenty of online content already created for students to continue to work through. He adds that if school were to be canceled, students would likely have to make the day up on a weekend in the spring. He also reminds parents that P-E is still part of the lesson plan if kids want to get outside and enjoy the snow during the day.

Holmes says, “There’s a block of time even in a remote learning day where we encourage students to get out and do something or do something inside their house that sort of wakes them up.”

Holmes says no decisions have been made about permanently doing away with snow days.

