Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide after car crashes into house

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say a man is dead after he crashed his car into a home after he was shot.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1400 block of South Franklin St.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle had crashed into a home.

They say a 50-year-old man was driving and suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.

