Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, cold, and windy afternoon

Snow Totals 1-28-21 (WITN Weather)

Thursday

Snow has exited the region leaving behind a large swath of 1 to 3 inch totals. Martin and Washington Counties averaged 4 inches each. Gusty winds will keep the wind chills in the low 30s throughout the day Thursday as highs reach the upper 30s over snow areas and low 40s farther south. With clear skies and relaxing winds Thursday night the temps will tumble to the low to mid 20s by sunrise Friday.

Friday & Saturday

High pressure will keep skies sunny on both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain cold with highs from the low 40s Friday to mid 40s by Saturday, however overnight lows will drop down into the mid 20s. Our next round of rain arrives by Sunday.