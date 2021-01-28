Perquimans County hosts mass vaccination clinic Thursday

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Perquimans County is hosting a mass vaccination clinic starting Thursday.

Those who are eligible can get their first dose of the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis starting at 9 a.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford. Currently, residents that are 65 and older, healthcare providers and first responders are eligible for a vaccine.

The vaccines are distributed on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required.

If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month, you can visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website to register for the second dose that will be administered soon.

