Advertisement

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on...
This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time. It's the second recall for the same problem. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

It’s the second recall for the same problem.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

Dealers will inspect the switch and reposition it if necessary starting in March. They’ll also replace a relay.

The 2013 and 2014 models were recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible through the area Thursday morning
Jim’s Forecast: Snow exiting by 10am
Gov. Cooper extends statewide 10 p.m. curfew until February 28th
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: UK variant confirmed in Onslow County
Controversial charges against Greenville realtor dropped
Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns

Latest News

01/28/2021 ENC Snow
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Navalny defiant as Russian court rejects arrest appeal
People across Eastern North Carolina woke up to snow blanketing the ground Thursday.
Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow
This file photo shows the Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside