Advertisement

NCEL 01-27-21

NCEL 01-26-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible through the area Thursday morning
Matt’s Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning
Gov. Cooper extends statewide 10 p.m. curfew until February 28th
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: UK variant confirmed in Onslow County
Controversial charges against Greenville realtor dropped
This is the Belk store at the Greenville Mall.
Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

NCEL Lottery 1/27/2021
NCEL Lottery 1/27/2021
SBI: Genetic genealogy helps solve 2016 murder
SBI: Genetic genealogy helps solve 2016 murder
Powerball 1/27/2021
Powerball 1/27/2021
Are you prepared for snow? NCDOT and some shoppers say they are
Are you prepared for snow? NCDOT and some shoppers say they are