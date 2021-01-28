Advertisement

NC State loses top scorer Daniels for season to knee injury

North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) escapes the pressure from Wake Forest defenders...
North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) escapes the pressure from Wake Forest defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - NC State scoring leader Devon Daniels is out for the season due to a serious knee injury.

The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-5 senior had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during the second half Wednesday night in a victory over Wake Forest.

Daniels was averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, while his 48%-shooting ranked ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Daniels was also averaging 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals while making 19 3-pointers, all team highs, in his third season of action with the Wolfpack after transferring from Utah.

“I’m gutted and heartbroken for Devon,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement that praised Daniels’ “tenacity and relentlessness.”

“Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC, and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger,” Keatts said.

NC State (7-5, 3-4 ACC) ended a four-game losing streak with the Wake Forest win and next visits Syracuse on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

