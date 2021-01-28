Advertisement

NC gets grant to prepare for 988 suicide prevention number

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -NC has been awarded a more than $100,000 grant to help implement a new suicide prevention phone number.

Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, awarded $129,555, for support to begin implementing the Lifeline’s new 988 number.

In July 2022, 988 will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Congress recently established the 988 number as a simplified resource for individuals in crisis who need assistance. Anyone needing support should continue to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) until then.

“Crisis intervention and stabilization are critical for suicide prevention, particularly as many North Carolinians are feeling more isolated, overwhelmed and experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression due to the pandemic,” said Kody H. Kinsley, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health and I/DD. “We are committed to partnering with the NC Suicide Prevention Call Center, state leaders and other key stakeholders to ensure North Carolina is prepared for the rollout of the national 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Number next year.”

In 2019, more than 1,300 people died by suicide in North Carolina. While final data for 2020 is not yet available, more than 37,000 callers received crisis intervention and were connected to community mental health resources to prevent suicide deaths through North Carolina’s Call Center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This represents an 11.5% increase over 2019, with calls received from all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

For more information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

