Advertisement

NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance

Thursday marks 35 years since Challenger explosion
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Thursday, NASA will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance, when the entire agency is set to commemorate space missions that ended in tragedy.

They will honor the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion. In 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into the flight.

Seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible through the area Thursday morning
Jim’s Forecast: Snow exiting by 10am
Gov. Cooper extends statewide 10 p.m. curfew until February 28th
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: UK variant confirmed in Onslow County
Controversial charges against Greenville realtor dropped
Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns

Latest News

01/28/2021 ENC Snow
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Navalny defiant as Russian court rejects arrest appeal
People across Eastern North Carolina woke up to snow blanketing the ground Thursday.
Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside