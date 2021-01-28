Advertisement

Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow

The last of the snowflakes are expected to leave the area by 10 a.m.
People across Eastern North Carolina woke up to snow blanketing the ground Thursday.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People across Eastern North Carolina woke up to several inches of snow blanketing the ground Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Jim Howard says Greenville saw a total of about 2 inches of snow. Coastal areas, like Craven and Carteret counties, were expecting up to an inch.

Areas of Beaufort County saw upwards of 4 inches of snow.

In Martin County, snow totals were around 2-3 inches, with back roads covered in snow making for slick conditions on the roads.

An estimated 2-3 inches of snow covered the ground in Martin County.
Road conditions are mostly slushy, but there could be pockets of icy patches on bridges and overpasses. Officials are reminding everyone to drive defensively and slowly.

The Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on the Southwest Greenville Bypass around 7 a.m. They believe weather was a factor and no one was hurt.

The snowfall overnight made for slick driving conditions across the east.
Thousands of power outages were reported in Morehead City overnight because of a damaged power line. It has since been restored.

