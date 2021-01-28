Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People across Eastern North Carolina woke up to several inches of snow blanketing the ground Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Jim Howard says Greenville saw a total of about 2 inches of snow. Coastal areas, like Craven and Carteret counties, were expecting up to an inch.

Areas of Beaufort County saw upwards of 4 inches of snow.

In Martin County, snow totals were around 2-3 inches, with back roads covered in snow making for slick conditions on the roads.

An estimated 2-3 inches of snow covered the ground in Martin County. (Brandon Hardison)

Road conditions are mostly slushy, but there could be pockets of icy patches on bridges and overpasses. Officials are reminding everyone to drive defensively and slowly.

The Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on the Southwest Greenville Bypass around 7 a.m. They believe weather was a factor and no one was hurt.

The snowfall overnight made for slick driving conditions across the east. (WITN)

Thousands of power outages were reported in Morehead City overnight because of a damaged power line. It has since been restored.

The last of the snowflakes are expected to move out of the area by 10 a.m.

