La Grange man gets 12 years in federal prison on drug charges

Osvaldo Fuentez-Buentello
Osvaldo Fuentez-Buentello(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison on drug charges.

Osvaldo Fuentez-Buentello was sentenced yesterday to 12 years and four months in prison on various federal drug charges including conspiracy to possess and possess with the intent to distribute five kilos or more of cocaine.

Court documents say last February 19th, a cooperating defendant in New Hanover County ordered a shipment of methamphetamine and cocaine from Buentello. While en route from a stash house in La Grange, New Hanover County deputies stopped the suspect’s pickup truck as it entered their county. Inside the truck they found meth and cocaine, along with a 9mm handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After the traffic stop, Buentello’s stash house in La Grange was searched where the feds say they found marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine, along with more than $40,000 in cash.

Prosecutors say Buentello admitted that he dealt in kilo levels of cocaine for the past eight years.

He was sentenced Wednesday yesterday in Wilmington.

