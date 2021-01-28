Advertisement

Kids, families enjoy snow while it lasts

One mom says with virtual learning and being indoors, she appreciates the opportunity to get outside.
GVL snow day
GVL snow day(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Snow blanketed Eastern Carolina overnight and into Thursday morning, giving many an opportunity to enjoy it.

In the Town Common in Greenville, several were sledding, having snowball fights, and building snowmen.

Caroline Perry brought her kids out to sled down the hill.

“With the pandemic and just everything that’s gone on...with virtual learning and just having to be stuck inside...what a great opportunity to go out,” she said.

“Be outside and just have fun and let the kids just know what it’s like to be kids.”

As for the roads, Highway Patrol in Pitt and Lenoir counties told WITN they hadn’t had any major car wrecks due to the snow.

