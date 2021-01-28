Advertisement

Green Jr. scores 18 to lift UCF over ECU, 71-64

Batumba Baruti ECU Basketball
Batumba Baruti ECU Basketball(ECU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points and six rebounds as Central Florida topped East Carolina 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/27/mens-basketball-first-half-run-pushes-ucf-past-the-pirates.aspx

Darius Perry had 13 points and six rebounds for Central Florida (4-6, 2-5 American Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Brandon Mahan added 12 points.

Central Florida dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break. The Knights’ 42 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (7-5, 1-5), who have lost four consecutive games. Tremont Robinson-White added 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

