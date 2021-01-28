Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Attorney’s office says a drug investigation turned into a tax fraud investigation where they say a New Bern woman filed at least 489 false returns, seeking approximately $3.2 million in fraudulent refunds.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Antoinette Becton pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug and tax fraud charges.

According to court documents, on January 22, 2020, Becton aided and abetted the distribution of fifty grams or more of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement agents used a confidential informant and an undercover agent to arrange the purchase of one pound of methamphetamine from Becton, who stated that she would reach out to her supplier to obtain the methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Becton and her supplier then met with the confidential informant and undercover agent in a parking lot in Greenville where the transaction was completed.

Prior to that, Becton owned and operated a tax return business known as Carolina Tax Services in New Bern.

The U.S. Attorney says from 2014 to 2019, Becton conspired with others to electronically file false tax returns with the IRS.

By including false wage income, Becton caused the IRS to issue refunds the taxpayers were not entitled to.

Becton faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the methamphetamine distribution offense. She faces a maximum of five years’ imprisonment for the tax fraud conspiracy when sentenced.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.