ECU’s Dr. Jesse R. Peele LGBTQ Center celebrates 10th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Dr. Jesse R. Peele LGBTQ Center celebrated its 10th anniversary with a virtual ceremony and in-person celebrations.

Dr. Peele, himself, spoke during the virtual celebration.

He says the center started as an inspiration from a sociology student’s thesis on LGBT resources. Peele says when the chancellor noticed the lack of resources on campus, he decided to do something about it.

“The chancellor said, ‘This is not acceptable. We’ve got to change this.’ And six weeks later, we had three offices over in Brewster.”

Peele says students packed the offices in Brewster which lead to an expansion. Now, the center is the largest of its kind, sitting in the heart of the Main Campus Student Center, 10 years later. It supports research and advocacy as well as rights.

“It’s beyond what my wildest dreams would have been,” Peele said.

He says students needed a safe place where they could be their true, authentic selves.

“It could be life-saving for some of these kids,” said Peele.

Marilyn Sheerer also was the keynote speaker and a former ECU provost. Her speech was about the evolution of the center and ECU’s movement and the key players involved, including Peele.

She remembers what things were like when she walked ECU’s campus around 18 years ago.

“When I went there, we were so behind in terms of LGBTQ issues. I happen to have a gay son. And I was like ‘Oh, my God,’” Sheerer said.

Sheerer says her son, who went to another college, never felt included, so other universities should listen to what minority groups need for support.

After the virtual event, confetti rained on the floors of the Dr. Jesse R. Peele L-G-B-T-Q Center as students and staff cheered.

ECU sociology chair Kristen Myers received an award on behalf of her department during the virtual event.

“They worked hard to be seen. And now, they’re working hard to make sure other people’s work is being valued. They’re giving back and paying it forward and paying it sideways and backwards,” Myers said.

Myers hopes her speech inspires others to get involved.

“LGBTQ+ folks requires all of us, all of our labor. And I think that this event is happy and joyous, but it should fuel us to recognize this is an ongoing journey,” Myers said.

Catherine Rynn has been working there for a few weeks and says she’s already noticed the change in herself.

“It’s made such a huge difference in my life so far,” Rynn said.

And Rynn hopes the baton has been passed down for Dr. Peele’s dream lives on for years to come.

“I hope things grow and continue to be so loving, as they are now, and to grow bigger and bigger and spread out,” said Rynn.

Students could also visit the center in person to pick up pride-themed gear, snacks, and grab some more information about its history.

