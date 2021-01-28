ECU to begin saliva testing for COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With the spring semester underway, East Carolina University will offer another COVID-19 test option for students, faculty and staff.

Saliva testing will begin later in February as part of a mass surveillance effort for people who do not have symptoms, have not been exposed to COVID-19 and have not tested positive in the past.

Because saliva testing involves spitting in a tube, rather than a nose swab, ECU believes more people may agree to be tested and checked more often, helping to reduce cases or potential clusters.

Results are expected in 24 hours, and the test will be offered for free. Any positive saliva tests should be confirmed with a clinical test.

As part of Return to Pirate Nation’s on-campus testing plan for spring, students had to show a negative PCR test before moving into residence halls.

Between Feb. 1-3, Student Health Services will be testing all on-campus students — about 1,900 — again. Students received an email from Campus Living with their assigned time for the free test, which will be done in the Main Campus Student Center. Testing is required for every on-campus resident unless they are part of another campus testing program or have tested positive in the past 90 days.

Regular testing will continue for on-campus students throughout the spring semester.

