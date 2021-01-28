Advertisement

Daniels lead NC State to 72-67 win over Wake Forest

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts cheers on the team during the first half of an NCAA...
North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts cheers on the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help NC State beat Wake Forest 72-67 on Wednesday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

Jericole Hellems added 17 points for N.C. State (7-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Wolfpack, who had two games postponed early this month, won for the first time since beating Boston College 79-76 on Dec. 30.

Daniels and Shakeel Moore made back-to-back 3s, and after Okpomo made a layup at the other end, Daniels hit two more 3-pointers in a 17-2 run that made it 25-14 midway through the first half and Wake Forest trailed the rest of the way.

Ismael Massoud hit a jumper with 7:09 left in the first half and the Demon Deacons missed their 12 field goal attempts before Isaiah Mucius made a layup 89 seconds into the second half.

Daivien Williamson made 9 of 14 from the field and finished with 22 points — 20 in the second half as Wake Forest (4-7, 1-7) rallied but, ultimately, fell short.

Moore his a 3-pointer to give NC State its biggest lead of the game at 53-34 with 11 minutes to play but the Demon Deacons scored nine of the next 10 points and later used a 9-0 run to trim their deficit to 58-52 when Williamson hit a 3 with 3:30 remaining. They pulled within five three times in the closing minutes but got no closer.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

