Craven and Carteret DOT’s prepare to send backup to northern counties

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - DOT’s here in the east have been busy monitoring conditions, testing equipment and watching vulnerable roadways, like Twin River Bridges as wintry weather is headed our way.

“If we were gonna six inches that would be the first thing that would freeze, if we were to get an inch that would be the first thing that would freeze, it’s always the first thing to freeze,” said Craven County Maintenance Engineer, Jay Sutton.

Sutton says DOT workers are always on call, but especially when there’s a chance for snow, mainly keeping their eyes out for the bridge, no matter what time it is.

“In the middle of the night the guys get up, in the middle of the night to watch it, you know drive over it, to just check the conditions,” Sutton said.

Craven and Carteret Counties could see up to one inch of snow, but according to the DOT’s they’re not pre-treating because rain is coming ahead of the snow.

Since counties like Pitt and Martin could see more snow, southern counties are preparing to send backup.

“Reacting to whatever the storm brings, potentially helping out northern counties, if they need it,” said Carteret and Pamlico County Maintenance Engineer, Gordy Eure.

As the winter weather makes its way to the east, officials warn of dangerous road conditions, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

“Please drive with caution that allows our crews to be able to get out there and treat those roads and try to provide safe travel,” said Eure.

