Charges tossed for two men accused of toppling UNC statue

Silent Sam
Silent Sam
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - Prosecutors have dismissed charges against two men who appealed their convictions in the 2018 toppling of a Confederate statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall says the decision was based on having to prioritize cases piling up in the Orange County court system since it was shut down by the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

Cropped Photo: Martin J. Kraft / CC BY-SA 3.0
Cropped Photo: Martin J. Kraft / CC BY-SA 3.0

Raul Arce Jimenez and Shawn Birchfield-Finn, along with three others, were charged with injury to real property, misdemeanor riot and defacing a public statue or monument after the statue known as Silent Sam came was removed in August 2018.

