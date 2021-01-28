Are you prepared for snow? NCDOT and some shoppers say they are

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got winter weather making its way to Eastern North Carolina early Thursday morning and our area prepared all day Wednesday.

Whether you think Eastern North Carolina will get snow or not, shoppers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation were preparing to make sure we are ready no matter what falls from the sky.

“Basically all day, we have been testing out equipment, making sure everything is working like it should.”

Being prepared for winter weather is a lot better than being caught off guard, according to one customer shopping at the Piggly Wiggly.

“Buy a little food, stay home and stay warm. If it does hit, you’ll be prepared.”

Now a few things that people stock up on before winter weather hits are milk toilet paper and bread, but this brief taste of winter doesn’t seem to have shoppers too concerned.

NCDOT trucks however are making sure they’re ready with brine mixtures.

“They also have the plows if necessary but we foresee this being mostly an accumulation event on your grassy areas more so than the ground itself.”

Now because the forecast is calling for rain first Wednesday night, crews were sent home early so they can clock back in around 2 am Thursday morning, assess the situation, and start brining major roadways like U.S 264, NC-11, U.S 17, and the Southwest Bypass.

North Carolina has more than 80,000 miles of roadway to cover, so these major routes will be treated first, then trucks will head to secondary roads as needed.

To get traffic information or report a hazardous road condition you can head to NCDOT’s social media pages or head to the website below.

