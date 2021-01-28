Advertisement

Are you prepared for snow? NCDOT and some shoppers say they are

Shoppers typically stock up on bread, milk and toilet paper ahead of winter weather.
By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got winter weather making its way to Eastern North Carolina early Thursday morning and our area prepared all day Wednesday.

Whether you think Eastern North Carolina will get snow or not, shoppers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation were preparing to make sure we are ready no matter what falls from the sky.

Being prepared for winter weather is a lot better than being caught off guard, according to one customer shopping at the Piggly Wiggly.

Now a few things that people stock up on before winter weather hits are milk toilet paper and bread, but this brief taste of winter doesn’t seem to have shoppers too concerned.

NCDOT trucks however are making sure they’re ready with brine mixtures.

Now because the forecast is calling for rain first Wednesday night, crews were sent home early so they can clock back in around 2 am Thursday morning, assess the situation, and start brining major roadways like U.S 264, NC-11, U.S 17, and the Southwest Bypass.

North Carolina has more than 80,000 miles of roadway to cover, so these major routes will be treated first, then trucks will head to secondary roads as needed.

To get traffic information or report a hazardous road condition you can head to NCDOT’s social media pages or head to the website below.

Drive NC

