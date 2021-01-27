Teacher of the Week: Felicitas Lumanta from Pines Elementary School in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 27 is Felicitas Lumanta from Pines Elementary School.

Mrs. Lumanta comes to Washington County all the way from the Philippines. She is a culture exchange student under the Educational Partners International Program.

She has been teaching for 22 years and has spent the last two in Eastern North Carolina. She currently works as a special education teacher, which she says is challenging, but fulfilling.

Lumanta says it is an honor to help students learn functional and academic skills to become independent one day. She says she chose this field because it gives her “unexplainable joy every time I help them. Seeing their smile because they are non-verbal shows their appreciation and their simple way of saying thank you completes my day.”

She says it’s her students that push and inspire her to be her best self. In return, Lumanta says that’s what she hopes her students take away from her class and her goal is to help her students shine.

The person who nominated Mrs. Lumanta wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Lumanta for Teacher of the Week.

My son attends Pines Elementary School. He’s in the fourth grade and would like to nominate his teacher Mrs. Felicitas Lumanta. She is a special person who teaches special education. She is from the Philippines, but resides in Washington County.

I want to thank her for showing my son that education is important. She is doing a wonderful job with all of the kids. She always contacts me and lets me know his progress and in her class, he is showing tremendous improvement.”

Congratulations Mrs. Lumanta!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

