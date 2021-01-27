State Republicans file bill for new ECU Brody School of Medicine building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Republican lawmakers have filed a bill that would give $215 million over the next several years to plan and construct a new ECU Brody School of Medicine building.

The bill was filed today by House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne).

Bill sponsors include Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), Rep. Chris Humphrey (R-Pitt), and Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan).

Funding for the facility was previously tied to the last legislative session’s budget.

The budget became subject to vetoed gridlock between Governor Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers because it did not have Medicaid expansion and other priorities for Cooper in it.

Republicans project an economic impact for the building’s construction to be $395 million and would provide 1,700 jobs. By 2028, they say the new facility is projected to have an annual impact of $300 million.

