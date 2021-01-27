Advertisement

State not recognizing Constitution and Green parties anymore

The State Board of Elections say voters who register or update their registration cannot affiliate with either party.
The State Board of Elections say voters who register or update their registration cannot...
The State Board of Elections say voters who register or update their registration cannot affiliate with either party.(KFYR-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Nobody can affiliate with the Constitution or Green parties in North Carolina anymore.

The State Board of Elections says the Constitution and Green parties are no longer recognized as political parties in our state.

The state says both parties failed to turn out the required two percent of the total vote for their gubernatorial candidate or for presidential electors in the 2020 general election.

“The Constitution Party and the Green Party did not meet the threshold to continue as recognized political parties in North Carolina. The parties may be recognized once again if they meet the requirements for a political party as specified in state statute.”

Karen Brinson Bell, Executive Director of the State Board of Elections

The Constitution Party in North Carolina was first recognized as a political party in June 2018. The Green Party was first recognized in March 2018.

