SBI: Genetic genealogy helps solve 2016 murder

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they used genetic genealogy to help solve a five-year-old murder case here in Eastern Carolina.

The State Bureau of Investigation says David Blair, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday. The 55-year-old man was charged with the March 24, 2016 murder of George Price in Pasquotank County.

The 74-year-old Price died from multiple stab wounds and while his murder remained a top priority, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to solve the crime, according to the SBI.

In October, the SBI and sheriff’s deputies turned to a Virginia firm, Parabon NanoLabs. It uses special DNA analysis which helps investigators when traditional DNA methods don’t come up with a match.

Using genetic analysis, along with sophisticated identification techniques, and traditional genealogical methods, the SBI say it generates highly informative leads for investigators.

With that information, the SBI says they then used traditional police work to develop Blair as a suspect in the murder.

Blair remains in jail without bond.

