Pinner pours in 17, Riverside silences Southside, 71-55

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Riverside’s Avion Pinner continues to grab collegiate attention as the 6-foot-7 junior poured in a game-high 17 points in the Knights’ 71-55 victory over Southside Tuesday night.

With the win, Riverside remains unbeaten and is now a perfect 6-0 (6-0 Coastal Plains 1A Conference).

With the loss, the Seahawks drop to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in conference competition.

