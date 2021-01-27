Phillip’s Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday night

Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1am to 9am Thursday morning for counties along highway 264 and points north. Evening rain will likely mix with and change to all snow between 2 and 4am Thursday morning. Accumulations will be limited by the wet ground and air temps not falling much below 32°. 1 to 2″ of snow will be possible, primarily on grassy surfaces within the advisory area. A few slick spots may be possible on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will move offshore by 9-10am with temps climbing to near 42° by mid afternoon.

We're looking at generally 1-2" of snow on grassy surfaces. (Jim Howard)

Wednesday & Thursday

An approaching area of low pressure will bring light rain on Wednesday with temps holding in the low 50s through the afternoon. The storm will likely strengthen off the coast after midnight with increasing north winds bringing colder air into the air. The push of cold air will likely change the raindrops to snowflakes. The transition to snow will move from northwest to southeast between 2am and 5am Thursday. Snow will end from west to east between 7am and 9am. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 30s, making it unlikely ground temps will fall below freezing. This will mean most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground. 1 to 2″ of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces generally in counties with highway 264 and points northward. Skies will clear from west to east from mid morning through lunchtime. Highs will only reach the low 40s by Thursday afternoon despite returning sunshine. Gusty winds will keep the wind chills in the low 30s throughout the day Thursday. With clear skies and relaxing winds Thursday night the temps will tumble to the mid 20s by sunrise Friday.

Friday & Saturday

High pressure will keep skies sunny on both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start to warm up, going from the low 40s Friday and reaching the upper 40s by Saturday, however overnight lows will drop down into the mid 20s. Our next round of rain arrives by Sunday.