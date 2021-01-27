Pets of the Week: Roman and Rex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pets of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Rex and Roman.

They are German Shepherd brothers who have quickly become staff favorites. They are both about five years old.

Rex is the old soul and 100% a people pup who really adores humans. They say he is perfectly content hanging out and just relaxing.

Roman is more young at heart. He is very playful and 100% ball obsessed. They say he will wait patiently at your feet for you to throw it.

Volunteers say they are both well-trained and know several commands. They would be great companions for anyone looking for a fun-loving pet. They are not bonded and can be adopted separately.

