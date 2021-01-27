Nursing students help give COVID-19 vaccinations

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Hospitals and health departments around North Carolina are continuing to work to vaccinate as many people as possible, and for one local hospital that means recruiting help from some local nursing school students.

Carteret Health Care and Carteret Community College in Morehead City have now partnered to help administer more vaccines to the community. The college’s nursing students who are in their final stretch of school work before graduation have been asked to help out at vaccine clinics at the hospital.

For instructors, like Camella Marcom, this is an unbelievable opportunity for her students. “This is a nursing instructor’s dream come true because to have the opportunity for your students to participate in a history making event like this, but also to fine tune their skills in something that we don’t always get a lot of opportunity to do IM injections,” said Marcom.

Over the next two weeks, students under the supervision of their instructors will continue working at these clinics. “The experience was overwhelming for me, it was a good feeling and the people you were helping were so appreciative and very thankful for what you were doing for the community so it was a great experience and one I’ll never forget,” said Hope Wallis a nursing student at Carteret Community College.

College leaders say their students are qualified to give the injections. This group of students is set to graduate in just three months.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.