Lenoir County COVID-19 phone bank number flagged as potential spam

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County says due to the large call volume from its COVID-19 phone bank, many cell phone providers have flagged the Lenoir County EOC phone number as potential spam.

The county says they apologize for this inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue.

In order for residents to not miss a call from the Lenoir County Health Department, they ask residents either be aware the “potential spam” label could be a representative of the Lenoir County Health Department and answer or simply add 252-559-1911 into their contacts, which will remove the potential spam label.

The county says to date, more than 4,000 vaccines have been administered in Lenoir County.

