Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day
Cheesy and pink
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WXIX/Gray News) - There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with candy-flavored pink Kraft Mac & Cheese.
According to a press release, the Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.
“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” Kraft said.
You can enter a contest and be one of 1,000 people to receive a Candy Mac & Cheese kit.
They’ll be delivered by February 14.
