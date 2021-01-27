Advertisement

Health experts say COVID-19 variants are more contagious

Though they could spread the virus more, the mutations are normal and expected by experts
COVID variants
COVID variants(KWQC)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least three COVID-19 variants have been found: one in the UK, another in South Africa, and a third from Brazil.

“Early data suggests that this variant may be more contagious,” explained Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary for the State Department of Health and Human Services. “That’s very worrisome.”

Though it’s something to take seriously, Dr. Paul Cook, a professor at the Brody School of Medicine and the Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division, said this is normal of viruses.

“This is not alarming at all, it was sort of expected,” said Cook.

However, it could affect the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“There’s actually probably more of an urgency to vaccinate people faster now,” explained Cook.

It seems to him that the current vaccine will work even with the variants, though he’s not sure about the future.

“The vaccine appears to be effective against the strains these various strains now, that might change,” he said.

Dr. Cook believes both Moderna and Pfizer would likely be able to make changes to their vaccines if need be.

President Biden signed an executive order Monday restricting access into the country from certain areas, including those where the variants originated.

