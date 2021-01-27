Gov. Cooper extends statewide 10 p.m. curfew until February 28th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has once again extended the statewide COVID-19 curfew.

The modified stay-at-home order was set to expire on Friday after being extended three weeks ago.

The latest order extends it until February 28th.

“We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months.”

Most businesses are still required to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., while on-site alcohol sales end at 9 p.m.

Those traveling to and from work, obtaining food, medical care, fuel, social services, or taking care of family members are exempted.

The curfew order also exempts businesses that sell groceries, medication, health care supplies, and fuel. Restaurants will be allowed to sell take-out and make deliveries during the night-time closure period.

Cooper also is keeping the eviction moratorium and an order that allows to-go mixed drink sales.

