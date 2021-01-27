Advertisement

General Assembly returns to begin work session in earnest

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state General Assembly is returning to Raleigh two weeks after meeting briefly to elect chamber leaders.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate reconvenes on Wednesday to begin what will become the lion’s share of this year’s work session.

State law initially required lawmakers to hold a one-day meeting Jan. 13 to seat members, who in turn re-elected Rep. Tim Moore as House speaker and Sen. Phil Berger as Senate leader.

Wednesday marks the first day that legislators can file bills. Lawmakers are aiming to approve a state government budget that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is willing to sign.

