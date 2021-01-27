Fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to our state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines coming to our state on Wednesday.

The federal government is sending a lot less than they normally do, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen.

But Dr. Cohen says every county will still get vaccines.

She says that as of midnight Monday evening, our state gave out 95% of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, before our next shipment of doses coming Wednesday.

Dr. Cohen goes on to say that she believes by the end of the day Tuesday, 100% of the vaccine will be given out.

But the shipment of doses on the way to our state will be significantly less than what we’ve seen.

Dr. Cohen said over 800,000 doses have been given out so far in our state and just 260,000 in the past week alone, but the shipments that are on their way will only contain 120,000 doses.

“Demand for vaccines vastly exceeds our supply,” Dr. Cohen said.

According to NCDHHS, the state will reserve 84,000 doses for local vaccine providers and the other 36,000 will go toward balancing vaccine distribution across the counties after a big push to clear the backlog.

“We will always have supply of second doses on hand that are going to mirror those first dose allocations to ensure that everyone gets both shots at the right time.”

The vaccine doses will be given to each county based on population and then divided among the county’s providers based on their vaccine capacity.

“I think we are making our strongest statement to the federal government that we can take on more vaccine and that we need more vaccine. We have heard good news on this front, I think we are starting to hear some additional vaccine in our future.”

Dr. Cohen said additional vaccine isn’t a definite but she’s hoping there’s a chance in the coming weeks for more.

She said our state needs to distribute the vaccine quickly in order to show the federal government that we can handle a lot of vaccines and get more in the coming weeks.

President Joe Biden is looking to give out 150 million doses of the vaccine in the next 100 days which equals about 1.5 million a day, but right now manufacturers have consistently shipped 4.3 million doses a week across the country.

The Biden Administration announced Tuesday that the U.S. is purchasing an additional 200 million doses that will be available in the summer.

