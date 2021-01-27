Advertisement

DOT crews prepping for snow later tonight

DOT crews were brining bridges and overpasses on Wednesday.
DOT crews were brining bridges and overpasses on Wednesday.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State Department of Transportation crews in several Eastern Carolina counties are preparing for the possibility of snow later tonight.

Today in Washington County, DOT workers were out spraying a brine solution on overpasses and bridges. The brine is salt mixed with water that is used to treat areas before the snow falls.

The DOT is hoping it doesn’t rain a lot before the snow falls as that rain can wash the brine solution away.

Rodney Burnett with the DOT says they’re not expecting a lot of accumulation, but they’re ready with plow trucks and salt spreaders, just in case.

