DOT crews prepping for snow later tonight
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State Department of Transportation crews in several Eastern Carolina counties are preparing for the possibility of snow later tonight.
Today in Washington County, DOT workers were out spraying a brine solution on overpasses and bridges. The brine is salt mixed with water that is used to treat areas before the snow falls.
The DOT is hoping it doesn’t rain a lot before the snow falls as that rain can wash the brine solution away.
Rodney Burnett with the DOT says they’re not expecting a lot of accumulation, but they’re ready with plow trucks and salt spreaders, just in case.
