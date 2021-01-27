DOT crews prepping for snow later tonight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State Department of Transportation crews in several Eastern Carolina counties are preparing for the possibility of snow later tonight.

Today in Washington County, DOT workers were out spraying a brine solution on overpasses and bridges. The brine is salt mixed with water that is used to treat areas before the snow falls.

The DOT is hoping it doesn’t rain a lot before the snow falls as that rain can wash the brine solution away.

“Brine’s supposed to do stopping from bonding. Most time, you know, with the rain coming, it breaks the brine down. So the solution is not as strong. We’re hoping that it won’t be so much rain to come and stop it from stopping our brine from working.”

Rodney Burnett with the DOT says they’re not expecting a lot of accumulation, but they’re ready with plow trucks and salt spreaders, just in case.

