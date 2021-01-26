Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Emma Hastings

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on J.H. Rose junior swimmer and NC State commit Emma Hastings!

Here in the East, several top-notch programs have quietly produced several top-notch swimmers. Maybe no program is more decorated than the one at J.H. Rose High School. Gold medalist Lauren Perdue was once a Rampant, and now, another talented free-stylist is following in her footsteps, three-time state finalist Emma Hastings.

About five days a week, mornings and nights, rain or shine, Emma Hastings walks into Minges Natatorium and hits the swimming pool.

“I double every weekday and then I come on Sunday,” Hastings told WITN Sports around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. “It’s always hard to get up in the morning, but it’s paid off this season.”

The J.H. Rose junior and East Carolina Aquatics standout started swimming at the age of four.

”My mom just wanted all [me and all of] my siblings to be able to not drown in the ocean, and I guess I kind of never stopped,” said Hastings. “I liked it a lot.”

She might not be the biggest or strongest, but her outgoing and energetic personality transfers to the water.

“I have a lot of endurance, so it really helps me with the longer races because I don’t get tired as easily, and I can beat everybody out at the end of the race,” Hastings added.

Something she showcased as a sophomore when she won the state championship in the 500-meter freestyle.

Soon after, NC State started calling.

“It’s honestly amazing to get the opportunity to swim there,” Hastings said.

Hastings verbally committing to the Wolfpack this past fall, calling it her dream school.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

