UNC building defaced by anti-Semitic, racist vandalism
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A building at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols after someone unlawfully entered and defaced several offices.
The university said Monday a racial epithet also was written on a whiteboard during the weekend break-in at Campus Y. The building serves as the school’s hub for social justice and innovation.
Campus Y says other hateful messages were directed at women and people of color. Campus police have issued two warrants for a suspect’s arrest. They haven’t released the person’s identity.
University officials say the vandalism was particularly egregious since it happened to a building that promotes equality.
