UNC building defaced by anti-Semitic, racist vandalism

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A building at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols after someone unlawfully entered and defaced several offices.

The university said Monday a racial epithet also was written on a whiteboard during the weekend break-in at Campus Y. The building serves as the school’s hub for social justice and innovation.

As the University reported earlier this afternoon, the Campus Y was vandalized over the weekend. Some of the vandalism... Posted by UNC Campus Y on Monday, January 25, 2021

Campus Y says other hateful messages were directed at women and people of color. Campus police have issued two warrants for a suspect’s arrest. They haven’t released the person’s identity.

University officials say the vandalism was particularly egregious since it happened to a building that promotes equality.

