Advertisement

Two killed in Duplin County crash

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Duplin County this morning.

Officials say the mishap occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 41 between Beulaville and Chinquapin. The highway, near Arliss Albertson Road, was closed for about three hours.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol for more details. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Ahmad Cobb passed away at age 8 from brain cancer.
Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Damascus Road.
SHERIFF: Man wounded in domestic-related shooting
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health expands vaccine clinic locations
Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine,...
Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

Latest News

SBI investigating Havelock officers involved shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Cool and damp Tuesday
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health expands vaccine clinic locations
North Carolina National Guard members help to facilitate drive-through testing in Duplin County.
Limited vaccine allocation results in cancellation of Duplin County mass vaccination event