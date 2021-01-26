Two killed in Duplin County crash

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Duplin County this morning.

Officials say the mishap occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 41 between Beulaville and Chinquapin. The highway, near Arliss Albertson Road, was closed for about three hours.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol for more details. This story will be updated when more information is released.

