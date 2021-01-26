Tarboro man charged with murder of an unborn child

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is charged with the murder of an unborn child after the child’s mother was injured in a car crash where deputies say the man was trying to elude law enforcement.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a vehicle on January 9th being driven by 26-year-old James Harris. They say he was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies say Harris led them on a chase where he was going 80 to 95 miles per hour, so they ended the chase.

They say Harris eventually crashed into a tree.

Harris and passenger Ashley Howell were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, while another passenger, Tyler Newton, was transported to UNC-Nash.

Detectives later learned that Howell was 30-weeks pregnant and had emergency surgery and the female newborn died as a result of the injuries from the accident.

Howell remains in the hospital.

Harris is in the Nash County Jail under a total bond of $646,000 on the murder charge and several other offenses.

