Small businesses come together to host food drive for local nonprofit

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - 2020 may be over but the struggles millions of Americans are facing because of the pandemic continue to be seen in the New Year. That’s why more than a dozen small businesses in New Bern and Havelock have joined forces to host a food drive that will go directly into the food pantry of a nonprofit organization.

It’s called ‘Feed My Heart’ and it’s going on right now through February 15th. The organizer of the event is small business owner Victoria Auld who wanted to find a way to boost donations after the holidays for A Promise Place.

A Promise Place is an organization that offers numerous support services to victims of crime, trauma, and sexual assault. The group also has a large food pantry where they’ve distributed more than 900,000 pounds of food.

Candice Parker is the Outreach and Education Coordinator for the organization and says they have been blown away by the work of these small businesses on their behalf. “To see these businesses, rally together the way that they have, it’s just a simple act of humanity and that right there is the most touching aspect of this entire piece,” said Parker.

Auld says so far she has been surprised by the generosity of the community which has already come out in force for the food drive. “An anonymous donor, the person dropped off I would say easily over $200.00 of groceries at Beary the Hatchet. It took three people to load up all of the food into my truck today and I definitely got emotional that’s extremely touching,” said Auld.

There are 16 businesses participating in the food drive. Nonperishable food can be dropped off at any of those locations until February 15th. Participating locations include The Accidental Artist (New Bern), Beartown Bistro, Beary the Hatchet, Bladz Hair Studio, Carolina’s Cupcakes, Cream Brew, The Garage, Gypsy’s Lye, Home Instead, Immortal Tattoo, Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, National Tire and Battery, Sandi Pawz, Southern Persnickety, Walgreens (New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City), and Wine and Design (New Bern)

