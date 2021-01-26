Sheriff: 2 NC children abandoned in Mississippi; 1 dies

FOREST, M.S. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says a 2-year-old North Carolina girl has been found dead after she and her 7-year-old brother were abandoned in a pickup truck.

Authorities were searching for her father, and have charged the mother with neglect. The boy is in protective custody.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee tells WAPT-TV that James Harrison Jr. and Amy Harrison of Salisbury, North Carolina, were traveling through Mississippi with the children on Thursday when the couple argued near the town of Lake. Lee says the mother got out of their vehicle.

The truck and the children were found later in a wooded area.

