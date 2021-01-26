Advertisement

SBI investigating Havelock officers involved shooting

(KOSA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - An officers-involved shooting investigation is underway after police shot a man they say pointed a rifle in the direction of a woman and officers.

Havelock Police say that officers had responded Monday at 9:48 p.m. for the third time to a domestic call between a man and woman at Woodfield Cove Apartment complex.

When the first officer arrived on the scene they say they found the woman in her vehicle.

Police say the 27-year-old man walked out of the apartment complex with an AR-style weapon.

Officers say they ordered the man several times to drop the gun but that he ignored them and pointed it in the direction of the woman and officers.

When he did that, police say the two officers on the scene fired hitting him.

The man was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The SBI is investigating.

