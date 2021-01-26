Questionnaire will tell you when you can get your COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new quick questionnaire from the state is helping sort through confusing phases and groups associated with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Click here to be taken to the state’s page where you’ll be asked a few questions to see when you can get the vaccine.

After telling you what phase you’re in, you can then sign up to receive an alert on your phone or by e-mail when it’s your turn to roll up your sleeve.

