People across ENC react to transgender military ban reversal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden signed an order Monday, reversing a policy of former President Donald Trump’s that banned transgender individuals from serving in the military.

Back in 2017, President Trump tweeted, saying the government wouldn’t “accept” or allow transgender people to serve “at any capacity” in the military.

He went on to say that the military must be focused and not be burdened with the medical costs and disruption that transgender people in the military would entail.

Now, the policy is reversed.

“I feel great, I feel honored about it. I think it’s another milestone for our community. It’s also another milestone within equality for our community.”

The new order prohibits a military member from being kicked out based on their gender identity.

“I think it’s important that trans-service members will now have more assurance that the federal government will protect them from discrimination while they are doing their jobs for the military.”

There have been a lot of comments on our Facebook page, opposing the reversal of the ban.

One person stating, “They won’t be able to stay in very long because they won’t be deployable. Medical issues stop people all the time from being in, because of daily meds or medical issues. It sounds like a great idea but it won’t be good for the member in the end.”

The order that President Biden signed, says that America is stronger, at home and around the world when it is inclusive, the military is no exception.

“Representation matters. And even though there are differences, we are all Americans we are all the same.”

The order also says that the military and Coast Guard must reexamine records of service members who were discharged or denied reenlistment due to gender identity issues under the previous policy.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.