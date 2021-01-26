Advertisement

One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s been one year since basketball great Kobe Bryant died.

Despite the passage of time, teammates and loved ones say they are still coming to terms with the loss.

Bryant, his young daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 last year.

Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, having played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at LA Live, near Staples Center where the Los Angeles Lakers play, to memorialize Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles following a helicopter crash that killed the former NBA basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Several times during last season’s victorious playoff and NBA finals run, the Lakers wore their Black Mamba jerseys to commemorate Bryant and his daughter.

The Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on the eve on the anniversary. Their coach, Frank Vogel, said the team has the day off to grieve and honor Bryant “how they see fit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Ahmad Cobb passed away at age 8 from brain cancer.
Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Damascus Road.
SHERIFF: Man wounded in domestic-related shooting
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health large-scale vaccination underway
Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine,...
Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

Latest News

Gov. Cooper
At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Gov. Cooper
shooting
Investigation underway after duck hunter shot in Hyde County
Questionnaire will tell you when you can get your COVID-19 vaccine
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Second impeachment of Trump in Senate's hands